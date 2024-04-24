PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $661.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

