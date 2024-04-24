Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Pentair has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.