Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

