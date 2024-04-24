HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 17th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

HealthStream has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 44,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,379. The stock has a market cap of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

