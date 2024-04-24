Piper Sandler Cuts First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Price Target to $15.00

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

First Bank Stock Down 4.6 %

FRBA stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 17,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,661. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

First Bank Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

