Piper Sandler Cuts First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Price Target to $15.00

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.
FRBA stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 17,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,661. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
