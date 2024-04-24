Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Par Pacific worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 43.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PARR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 187,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.95. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.