Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

