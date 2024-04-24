TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTI opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

