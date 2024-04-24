Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.
Polaris Price Performance
PII stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 330,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.