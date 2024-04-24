Private Management Group Inc. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,083,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 2,374,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

