Private Management Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 132,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,273. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,380,333 shares in the company, valued at $221,457,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,582,986 shares of company stock worth $24,839,193 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.