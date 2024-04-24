ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.19. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,338,521 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,704,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

