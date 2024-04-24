Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $214.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.