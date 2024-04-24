Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ADDYY stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. adidas has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

