Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

