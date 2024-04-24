RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
