AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 million-$8.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.35.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.