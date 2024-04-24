Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

