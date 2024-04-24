Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vossloh Price Performance

Vossloh stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Vossloh has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

