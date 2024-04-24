Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

