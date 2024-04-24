RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
RTL Group Price Performance
RGLXY stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.
RTL Group Company Profile
