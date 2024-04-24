RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 539 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $529.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
