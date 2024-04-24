RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

