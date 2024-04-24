Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.19. 509,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,139. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

