Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

