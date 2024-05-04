Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.37. 1,961,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

