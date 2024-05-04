iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,356,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 322.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,006.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,381 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. 1,511,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.