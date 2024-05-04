Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

