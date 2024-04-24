Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 78,734 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,734 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 14,011,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,456,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

