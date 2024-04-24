SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
SDX Energy stock remained flat at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday. 161,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About SDX Energy
