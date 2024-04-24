SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SDX Energy stock remained flat at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday. 161,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

