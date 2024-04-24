Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.09

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 46420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts predict that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

