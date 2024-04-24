Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

