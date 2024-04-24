ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,303 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.