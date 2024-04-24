Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,723 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

