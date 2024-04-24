Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

