Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Simulations Plus Price Performance
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simulations Plus
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.