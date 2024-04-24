Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

