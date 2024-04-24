SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $18.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $324.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

