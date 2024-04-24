SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 193,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 5,086,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,627,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

