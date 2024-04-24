South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,737 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.87% of MRC Global worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 271,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,957. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $986.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

