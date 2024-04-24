Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $564,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,414. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

