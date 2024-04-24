SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,722,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,352 shares.The stock last traded at $36.03 and had previously closed at $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

