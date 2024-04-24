VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 993,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,222,061 shares.The stock last traded at $28.28 and had previously closed at $28.39.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

