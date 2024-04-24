VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 993,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,222,061 shares.The stock last traded at $28.28 and had previously closed at $28.39.
The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
