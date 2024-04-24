First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

UCON opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.