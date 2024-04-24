Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.56. 603,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 505,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

