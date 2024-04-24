Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
NYSE SPLP opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,210.69. The company has a market cap of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
