Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,210.69. The company has a market cap of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

