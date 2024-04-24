UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UBS Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.