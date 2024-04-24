Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $377.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.