StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
