StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $177.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

