The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIG opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

